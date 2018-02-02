Win A Holiday!

Caravanning and camping…There’s nothing else like it for getting away and bringing family and friends together!

You’ll find everything you need at the Newcastle Caravan Camping Holiday Expo

The Newcastle Caravan Camping Holiday Expo, over 4 BIG DAYS at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground.

Find everything you need for your next adventure.

Check out all the latest brands, products and accessories all in the one location.

There’s something for everyone and great show specials!

The Caravan Camping Holiday Expo at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground, Thursday February 8th till Sunday February 11th.

Visit www.caravanexpo.com to find out more

2HD’s Richard and Kim will be broadcasting from the Expo on Saturday 10th February and giving you the chance to win a four night Family Getaway to Ingenia Holidays, Bonny Hills in a beautiful Beach Cottage.

To enter, visit us at the Camping, Caravan and Holiday Expo to go in the draw.

Winner announced 10th February 2018 – Terms and conditions apply.