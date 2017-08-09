WIN TICKETS

Here is your chance to see one of Australia’s Iconic Bands .. Mental as Anything at The Mezz Bar, Wallsend Diggers on Thursday 7th September!

With their unforgettable hits Too Many Times, Live It Up and Rock and Roll Music this is a night not to be missed.

You can win 2HD VIP tickets to the Mezz Suite where you will enjoy the show from our own private room, food and complimentary drinks on arrival. Keep listening to 2HD for your chance to win!

If you want to secure your tickets you can buy them at the club or online here