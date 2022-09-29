Jesse Southwell named Rookie of the Year

At just 17, Knights NRLW player Jesse Southewell has been named the Dally M NRLW Rookie of the Year for 2022 at the annual Dally M awards last night.

The Newcastle halfback has been pivotal in the Knights on-field success this season helping steer the side into the Grand Final on Sunday against Parramatta.

Jesse has averaged close to 100-metres per game with the ball in hand and heads into the decider ranked third in the competition for total kick metres and second in try assists with five try involvements in her side’s past three games.

The 17-year-old has had an incredible year so far – Jesse won gold at the Commonwealth Games as well and is the youngest ever Newcastle Knights NRLW player to be signed.

Fellow Knight Makenzie Weale was named as a finalist for the award as well.

It was a great night for the Knights NRLW side which has only lost one game this season.

Front-row pair Caitlan Johnston and Millie Boyle were also named in the NRLW Team of the Year at the Dally M Awards.