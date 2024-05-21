Nelson Bay Cinema set to reopen

A reopening date has been set for Nelson Bay Cinema which was facing an uncertain future.

The company which operated the Stockton Street venue, entered voluntary administration earlier this year citing a challenging few years with COVID-19 and rising running costs.

But, now the previous business operator Neil Merrin, who operated the cinema for ten years, has been announced as the new owner.

It is understood the facility will re-open on June 13.

It is the second venue to be given a new lease on life, with the iconic Tower Cinema’s in Newcastle also set for a redux after being snapped up by new Queensland-based owner-operators Five Star Cinema’s.