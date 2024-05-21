Police Launch Fresh Appeal For Leads In 2022 Wallsend Armed Robbery Case

Police are trying to track down two individuals wanted for questioning over an armed robbery at Wallsend two years ago.

Back in 2022, officers were called to a tobacconist on Cowper Street around 5.20pm on January 21 and were told a man wielding a knife had threatened an employee before making off with cash toward the Ironbark Creek Bridge near Dan Rees Street.

A white Nissan Navara utility with a trailer was also seen in the area around the same time.

An investigation was launched under Strike Force Beahan but no arrests have ever been made.

As inquiries continue detectives have released CCTV images in a bid to identify a person described as Caucasian, aged between 25 and 35, of medium-athletic build, and about 180cm tall.

At the time, he was wearing a face mask, dark cap, dark shirt and shorts.

Police are also trying to track down the driver of the ute.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.