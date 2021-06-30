Sydneysider Flouts Lockdown Travels To Nelson Bay

A Sydney woman has been fined and sent back home after she was found in the Hunter Region without a valid reason during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown.

About 12pm yesterday, Port Stephens-Hunter Police officers spoke to a 26-year-old woman in a hotel carpark on Tomaree Street at Nelson Bay.

The officers discovered the woman lived in Sydney’s CBD and had traveled to the area to visit a friend.

She was issued with a $1000 fine and immediately sent back to Sydney.

The woman was one of 60 people found in breach of public health orders in the last 24 hours.

State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys, said now is not the time for people in locked down areas to be travelling around the state.

“Can I be clear about this, if you’re from any area covered under the public health order, we don’t want to see you away from your home without a valid reason. Going on holiday is not a valid reason, ” Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.