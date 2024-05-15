Vandalism at Green Point Reserve Belmont

Police are asking for public help following a string of deliberate acts of vandalism in the Lake Macquarie area in recent weeks.

Since the start of May, Green Point Reserve at Belmont has been targeted by people on unregistered trail bikes causing damage to turfed areas within the reserve.

Recent wet weather has made the damage even worse, significantly increasing the cost of repairs for Lake Macquarie Council and therefore local ratepayers.

Anyone with information or who saw the facilities being vandalised is urged to contact Belmont Police Station on 4922 8899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.