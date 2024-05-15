Roadwork main Hunter boost in budget

Last night’s federal budget was heavy on general announcements which will affect Hunter residents, but light on specific new projects.

Impending tax cuts and an electricity rebate will flow to most households, along with cost of living support.

The major announcement for the region was in the Paterson electorate held by the ALP’s Meryl Swanson.

A further 137 million dollars was announced for the duplication of Nelson Bay Road.

Further funding of 112 million dollars was also announced for continuing work on the Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.