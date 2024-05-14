Jets Boss Rob Stanton Named A-League All Stars Assistant Coach For Clash With Newcastle United

After taking over the coaching reigns with the Newcastle Jets almost twelve months ago, Rob Stanton has earned a coaching re-call for the men’s A-League All Stars.

The 52-year-old has been named as an assistant to men’s Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo for the blockbuster clash against English Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United scheduled for later this month.

The Jets boss has a reputation as one of the finest developers of talent in the country and has continued that legacy in his time with Newcastle.

Supporting Kisnorbo alongside Stanton will be Adelaide United assistant Mark Milligan and Western United’s Michael Theo, who has been named as goalkeeper coach.

“I can’t wait for this challenge and to be working with the best of the A-Leagues again,” Kisnorbo said.

“We’re assembling a very talented squad, and I think they’ll put on a great show and push Newcastle United all the way.”

This will be Stanton’s second appointment to the All Stars men’s coaching staff after taking part in the 2022 fixture with FC Barcelona.

He will assemble in Melbourne next week to put the squad through its paces before kick off at Marvel Stadium on May 24.