Hunter Pharmacists To Give Covid Jabs This Month

A number of Hunter pharmacies are set to start administering the Astrazeneca jab from mid-July.

It’s part of a regional expansion of New South Wales’ vaccine roll out, but only people aged over 60 will be able to roll up their sleeves at pharmacists with written approval.

The Premier announced the pilot program today and says 22 pharmacies will be included initially, with plans to add more later on.

“In our rural and regional areas where communities don’t have access to any other GP or a NSW Government Health site, where there’s limited access that’s where we’ll be starting with 22 pharmacies,” Gladys Berejiklian said.

The following pharmacies in the Hunter Region will be among the first…

Denman Pharmacy, 32 Ogilvie Street, Denman

Williams Valley Pharmacy, 182 Dowling Street, Dungog

Merriwa Pharmacy, 106 Bettington Street, Merriwa

Meanwhile, the mass vaccination hub at Belmont is estimated to be open to the public around the same time.