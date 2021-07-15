Newcastle Council Extends Covid Support

Newcastle Council is extending it’s financial help for locals impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

With the next rate installments due at the end of next month, Council is encouraging residents to ask about flexible payment plans, which allow rates to be paid in weekly, fortnightly or monthly installments.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes foreshadowed local businesses are likely to see a further slowdown in economic activity given the current rules in place across regional New South Wales, in addition to supply chain issues as a direct result of the Sydney lockdown.

“City of Newcastle will offer hardship support to residents and business owners experiencing financial hardship through interest free payment plans, upon application, for the upcoming 2021/22 Rates Notice period,” Councillor Nelmes said.

Financial planning and counselling assistance through a partnered community welfare agency is also available, while other changes, including the waiving of library fines have also been extended to assist the community.

“We understand that many people and small businesses in our community are facing an extremely challenging time,” Councillor Nelmes said.

If you think you’re eligible for help, you can find more information at Council’s website.