A new multi-million dollar bridge in Cessnock now open

Cessnock Council says the construction of a new bridge on Westcott Street is now complete.

The 2.2 million dollar replacement project has seen the ageing timber crossing removed and an open load limit, dual lane concrete bridge now in its place, along with an added pedestrian pathway.

The bridge currently serves approximately 84 businesses including healthcare, administrative services transport and construction and will offer opportunity for expansion with a new open load limit.

Construction got underway in November with a timeline to have it open in six months and council says the replacement will reduce annual maintenance costs by 80%.