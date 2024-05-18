Police seize more than 100 cannabis plants from home in Lake Macquarie

Police have allegedly seized more than 100 cannabis plants at a property in Lake Macquarie.

Officers attended the Gradwells Road home in Dora Creek on Thursday and located the 123 plants in various stages of growth inside a shipping container.

The container was also allegedly fitted out with a hydroponic light and watering system.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis and will appear before Toronto Local Court on July 2.

It came just one day after a grow house was raided in Muswellbrook where 188 plants and 18 kilograms of cannabis leaf were seized.