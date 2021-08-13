59 Fines Dished Out To Local Covid Rule Breakers

Those who flout Covid-19 restrictions across the Hunter continue to be tracked down, fined and charged by police for putting the community at risk.

Port Stephens-Hunter officers handed out 59 Personal Infringement Notices, as well as 67 charges relating to breaches of the public health orders in the last week alone.

It comes as compliance operations across the district are ramped up as the Hunter heads into its second week of lockdown.

District Commander Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies said it’s unfortunate to see so many fines needing to be dished out.

“It is disappointing that we are giving out that many infringements”.

“But be advised your local police are out and about. We’re policing public spaces, shopping centres, our beaches and of course service stations, and places where we suspect people are doing the wrong thing,” Commander Gillies said.

However, the rule breakers appear to be on the fringe with most people doing their bit to stop the spread and get the region out of lockdown soon.

“The vast majority are doing the right thing but there is still a worrying element out there that are not complying or who are travelling through our area, and we are doing our absolute best to make sure we minimise the impact of Covid in NSW,” Commander Gillies said.

Overnight, NSW Police responded to around 1100 Crime Stoppers reports made by community members across the state.

Anyone wishing to anonymously report a public health order breach can call the Crime Stoppers hotline on 1800 333 000.