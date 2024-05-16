Man Dies After Falling From Power Pole In Tragic Workplace Incident In Newcastle

A man has died in a workplace incident after falling from a power pole in Newcastle this week.

Emergency services responded to a site in parkland off Casuarina Circuit at Warabrook just after midnight on Monday.

The 45-year-old man was given CPR by his co-workers until paramedics arrived but sadly, he could not be revived.

The scene was examined by NSW Police forensic staff before the incident was passed on to SafeWork NSW.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality is now being conducted by the state’s workplace health and safety regulator.

The NSW branch of the Electrical Trades Union confirmed one of its members had died.

“It is with great sadness that we advise an ETU member was tragically killed in a workplace accident,” it said on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and work mates.”