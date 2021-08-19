NSW RFS conducting hazard reduction burns across the Hunter

The NSW Rural Fire Service is conducting hazard reduction burns across the Hunter.

There will be controlled burns in the vicinity of Heddon Greta, Bucketty, Pokolbin, Stockrington and Abermain starting today, Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd August.

Thursday 19th August – Adams Hazard Reduction – Rural Fire Service 2 hectare burn off Errol Crescent Heddon Greta

Thursday 19th and Friday 20th August – Browns Hazard Reduction – National Parks and Rural Fire Service 44 hectare burn in National Park land behind properties off Lings and Browns Road at Buttai and Stockrington

Friday 20th August – Breen Hazard Reduction – Rural Fire Service 5 hectare burn at 136 Mount Simpson Track Laguna

Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd August – Slaughterhouse Road Hazard Reduction – National Parks and Rural Fire Service 90 hectare burn in the Werakata National Park off Bathurst Street Abermain

Sunday 22nd August – Audrey Wilkinson Hazard Reduction – Rural Fire Service 6 hectare burn at 750 Debeyers Road Pokolbin

NSW RFS Inspector Dave Millsteed said crews are carrying out these important controlled burns in preparation for the upcoming Bush Fire Danger Period.

“Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping reduce the intensity of bush fires,”

“These controlled burns will help protect properties and assets in the Lower Hunter area and also assist firefighters to control any future bush fires.”

“This operation is an important part of our local Bush Fire Risk Management Plan and there will be further controlled burns in the Lower Hunter District area in the near future.”

Favourable conditions are forecast for the weekend.

“We are expecting increased westerly winds on Saturday and Monday and have increased our resources to these hazard reduction burns to complete them safely,” said Inspector Millsteed.

“Given the forecast for increased winds on Saturday and Monday we are asking landholders to ensure they have adequate and functioning firefighting equipment on hand and follow the rules.”

“Each year there is only a small window of opportunity where weather conditions are conducive to completing controlled burns,”

“For a hazard reduction burn to be successful we require the right wind and temperature conditions and for ground fuels to be sufficiently dry,” said Inspector Millsteed.

Inspector Millsteed advises local residents to take appropriate precautions during the hazard reduction operation.

“This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clothes lines and making sure pets are kept in a protected area,” he said.

Image credit: NSW RFS Facebook page