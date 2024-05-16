Tomaree Lodge consultation to be released

Results of a consultation into the future use of the abandoned Tomaree Lodge should be released in about three weeks.

The former home for people with disabilities at Shoal Bay has been the subject of controversy over its future use, including for homeless accommodation, which has been dismissed.

State upper house member Taylor Martin says the consultation report was passed to the government in May last year, but has not been released.

He’s successfully moved an order for papers which means the government has to release the report in three weeks.