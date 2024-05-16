$1 million drug house found in Upper Hunter

A man is due to appear in Singleton Local Court today charged after an alleged hydroponic cannabis house was found in Muswellbrook yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant on a home in Madringa Avenue about 10am yesterday.

They allegedly discovered an enhanced hydroponic set up inside the home incorporating artificial lighting and watering systems.

A total of 188 plants were found within the house, along with 18 kilograms of dried cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags.

Police will allege the plants have an estimated potential street value of 550 thousand dollars, while the leaf has an estimated potential street value of 460 thousand dollars.

A 55-year-old man was arrested, charged with cultivation and supply of cannabis, and has been held in custody overnight.

