Time for the clocks to spring forward again

It’s that time of the year again… tomorrow we will all lose an hour sleep.

Daylight Saving officially begins tomorrow (Sunday 2 October 2022) when clocks are pushed forward an hour from 2am to 3am.

We’ll lose an hour sleep, but gain an hour of sunshine in the evening.

Attorney General Mark Speakman is reminding NSW residents that daylight saving officially begins tomorrow so don’t forget.

“While most electronic devices such as mobile phones and smart watches automatically update for daylight saving, manual clocks or watches still need to be wound forward an hour,”

“Daylight saving is one of the great features of our summer and we shouldn’t let it go to waste,” Mr Speakman said.

“Have a barbecue in the park, take a walk along the beach, play a game of backyard cricket with the kids – the possibilities are endless.

Daylight saving will continue until the first Sunday in April, when clocks will be wound back an hour.