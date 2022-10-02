Child killed in Hunter crash

Investigations are underway following a fatal car accident in the Hunter yesterday.

Just before 11 am emergency crews were called to Flaggs Road, Merriwa following reports a car had crashed into a tree and rolled several times.

Paramedics worked on a ten year old boy but he died at the scene.

A 15 year old girl also in the vehicle was taken to hospital in a stable condition, while the the driver, a 46 year old male was air lifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have dash cam footage to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.