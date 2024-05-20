Police launch appeal to locate man missing from Newcastle

Police are appealing for information to locate a man missing from Newcastle.

35-year-old Benjamin Newton was last seen leaving a hospital on Church Street at about 4:40pm on Sunday.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, of medium build, about 180 centimetres tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard and was last seen wearing a black jumper and black tracksuit pants.

Police believe he could have travelled to Sydney.

If you have any information get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.