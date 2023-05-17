Pair charged with 22 combined offences, following alleged Hunter Valley rural crime spree

A man has been charged with 15 offences, over a slew of rural crime incidents across the Hunter Valley.

The pair came under the radar of Police, as part of Strike Force Llangollan investigations, when officers received reports of a stolen Toyota Landcruiser from a property at Twelve Mile on Monday.

That vehicle was then spotted travelling on Victoria Street at Kurri Kurri at around 11am on Tuesday.

The driver – a 31-year-old woman – was stopped by officers and arrested, before a 30-year-old man was arrested at a nearby hotel as well.

The man was charged with 15 offences including aggravated break and enter dwelling in company – steal, steal firearm or imitation firearm, acquire etc firearm – subject to prohibition order, break and enter house – steal, enter dwelling with intent to steal, larceny, enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, commit s114 offence, having previous conviction, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed /manner dangerous, and breach of bail.

He is before Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday.

The woman was charged with drive conveyance taken w/o consent of owner, two recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, custody of knife in public place, possess ammunition w/o holding licence/permit/authority, licence expired less than 2 years before, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not m/v).

She was released on conditional bail pending an appearance in Kurri Kurri Local Court next month.