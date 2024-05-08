Police launch appeal to track down missing Dungog teens

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two girls missing from Dungog.

Brodie Munger and Mailey Gelder, both aged 13, were last seen at Dungog High School on Eloiza Street at around 9am on Tuesday.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police launched investigations after the pair could not be located or contacted and hold serious concerns for their welfare.

Brodie is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 150 centimetres tall, thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, cream coloured pants and white Nike shoes.

She is known to frequent the East Maitland, Clarence Town and Dungog areas.

Mailey is described as being or Caucasian in appearance, about 150 centimetres tall, thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey pants.

She is known to frequent the Dungog, East Maitland and Davidson areas.

Both are believed to be travelling on the rail network heading to the Sydney area

Anyone with information into their whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.