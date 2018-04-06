Brent Bultitude Low Carb Diet from the CSIRO Mike JamesApril 6, 2018 4:09 amApril 6, 2018 Brent speaks with the co-author and expert Pennie Taylor who is a research dietitian and nutrition scientist with CSIRO Health and Biosecurity unit in Adelaide. the book is available at good bookstores and online Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Pennie-Taylor.mp3 Previous ArticleWeekly Chat with Mark LathamNext ArticleAdvance Screening