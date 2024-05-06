Fire crews respond to early morning gym blaze

A gym in Muswellbrook has been saved from significant damage, following a fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue crews from Muswellbrook and Aberdeen were called to Anytime Fitness on George Street, with reports a sign had caught alight, around 6am.

Thankfully the blaze, which was sparked from a light up sign at the rear, had not made it into the roof, meaning they were able to quickly extinguish it, allowing for patrons to return to the GYM.

It’s suspected that the rain contributed to the cause of the fire.

Image: Aberdeen Fire and Rescue