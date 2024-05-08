Hunter Valley Bus Crash Driver Enters Guilty Pleas

The driver of a bus which crashed killing ten people and injuring twenty-five more in the Hunter Valley last year has pleaded guilty to a raft of lesser charges today.

Brett Button was facing a total of 89 offences in relation to the tragedy which occurred when a coach transporting guests from a nearby wedding rolled on Wine Country Drive near Greta on June 11, 2023.

The matter returned to Newcastle Local Court this morning, where the 59-year-old entered guilty pleas to ten counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, nine of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and 16 of furious driving causing bodily harm.

Others were withdrawn by prosecutors including manslaughter charges.

Button’s bail was revoked ahead of his sentencing and will next appear in the District Court on May 30.