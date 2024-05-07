Plans For Mural To Mark Anniversary Of Gordana Kotevski’s Disappearance

There are plans for missing Lake Macquarie teenager Gordana Kotevski to be immortalised in a large-scale public mural.

It comes ahead of the 30 year anniversary of her unsolved disappearance from Charlestown.

The then 16-year-old was walking to her aunt’s house on November 24, 1994 when she was snatched off Powell Street and bundled into a vehicle.

Despite exhaustive investigations Gordana has never been found, with a Coronial Inquest concluding she is deceased, most likely as a result of foul play.

Now, Gordana’s family is asking for support to paint a mural in her honour with a fundraiser set up online.

“We hope the artwork will inspire a sense of curiosity about Gordana’s life, and encourage the community to remember her case during her family’s ongoing plight to find answers,” the website says.

At least $20,000 is needed to commission a local artist, and cover the cost of materials and insurance for the project.

Details around the exact location of the mural and its design are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

For more information and to donate visit the fundraising website HERE.