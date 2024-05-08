A man has died following a crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway north of Cooranbong

A man has died following a fatal car accident in the Lake Macquarie area this morning.

Traffic has been slowed with one of two southbound lanes have been closed between Cessnock road and Freemans drive on the M1 Pacific Motorway, north of Cooranbong.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1:20am, following reports of a single vehicle crash.

The male driver died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

Police investigations are underway and a report of information is being prepared for the Coroner

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.