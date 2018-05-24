Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

Huey has noticed the world of food names is changing and you cant call a champagne a champagne unless its french from the the offical region, so in Australia it has to be a sparkling white,so explains how he sees it all changing.
Listen to the podcast here.
http://www.hueyskitchen.com.au/
Click here to visit Hueys Youtube Channel
AVOCADO SALSA
1 diced avocado
¼ small red onion, finely chopped
3 cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 heaped tbsp chopped coriander
1 heaped tbsp chopped mint
1 small red chilli, seeded & finely chopped
a slurp each of olive oil, honey & red wine vinegar
To serve, put grated tasty cheese on a halved baguette (lengthways) and bake until melted and golden. Then top with a generous amount of the salsa, together with a sprinkling of Baja Crema, if you like – sour cream with fresh chilli, chopped coriander and fresh lime.
*feature image suggestion only not of actual dish