Council waves through apartment plans for Wangi Wangi

Lake Macquarie Council have unanimously supported plans for new shop-top apartments in Wangi Wangi.

The three-storey structure across two buildings, housing 18 residences and 29 car parking spaces will now be constructed with frontage on Dobell Drive and French Road.

Council was tasked at the latest meeting this week to consider a height variation as part of the development, with the proponent seeking to exceed the areas limit by 37.4 per cent, which was ultimately accepted.

During the feedback period, the development application received one submission against which raised issue with visual and privacy impacts.