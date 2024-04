Police have launched an appeal to locate a teenager who has been missing since Monday.

15-year-old Izzabella was last seen getting on a bus on Maitland Road in Islington at around 4pm.

She was wearing a black Everlast jumper, black tracksuit pants and black and white Converse shoes and is believed to be using public transport to frequent local shopping centres, as well as Glendale, Wallsend and Maryland areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.