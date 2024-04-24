All you need to know about ANZAC Day in the Hunter 2024

DUNGOG

– Clarence Town: March at 5:30am at the Bowling Club

– Dungog: Dawn Service at 5:30am the cenotaph — March at 10:30am from the post office

CESSNOCK

– Aberdare: Memorial Service at 9:30am at Veterans Park

– Abermain: March at 8:30am from corner of Cessnock Road and Bathurst Street

– Branxton: Dawn Service at 5:30am at the War Memorial Rotunda — Main Service at 11:45am at the Rotunda

– Brunkerville: Service at 3pm at the Uniting Church

– Cessnock: Dawn Service at 5:30am at Cessnock War Memorial — Main Service at 11:40am at the TAFE

– Kearsley: March at 5:15am at Kearsley Tennis Courts — Service at 5:30am at the Remembrance Garden

– Kurri Kurri: Dawn Service at 5am at Rotary Park — March at 9:45am at Mitre 10

– Millfield: March at 5:15am at St Lukes Anglican Church — followed by Service at Millfield Public School

– Neath: Service at 11:30am at Neath Hotel

– Paxton: March at 5:25am at corner of Mcdonald and Anderson Avenues — followed by service at Paxton Public School

– Pokolbin: Service at 7am at the Memorial Gates on McDonalds Road

– Wallalong: Service at 9am at Wallalong Cenotaph

– Weston: Service at 9am at the cenotaph

– Wollombi: Service at 5:45am at Anzac Reserve

LAKE MACQUARIE

– Belmont: March at 9:45am from High Street — Service at 10am at Cullen Park

– Cardiff: March at 5am from corner of Macquarie and Main Roads — Dawn Service at 5:10am

– Charlestown: Service at 11am at Charlestown Lions Park

– Dora Creek: Dawn Service at 6am at Neville Thompson Oval — March at 9:30am — Service at 10am

– Dudley: March at 5:45am near the water tower — Service to follow at Dudley War Memorial

– Pelican: March from Piriwal Street at 5:50am — Service at 6am at RSL Memorial Park

– Rathmines: March from 12:45pm at Catalina War Memorial — Service and flyover at 1pm

– Speers Point: March at 5:45am at the boat ramp car park — Service at 6am at Speers Point Park rotunda

– Swansea: Dawn Service at 6am at Swansea RSL — March at 11am at Mcdonalds

– Teralba: Service at 7:45am at Anzac Park

– Toronto: Dawn Service at 6am at Goffet Park — March at 10:50am at the Boulevard — Service at 11am

– Valentine: March at 9:30am at Allambee Park — Service to follow

– Wangi Wangi: Dawn Service at the RSL Club — March at 9:30am at Kent Place — Flyover at 10am — followed by Service at 10:30am

– West Wallsend: March at 9:45am at corner of Withers and Carrington Streets — followed by Service at the Workers Club

MAITLAND

– East Maitland: March at 5:20am at George Street — Dawn Service at 5:30am — Main Service at 9:30am

– Maitland: Dawn Service at 5:30am at Maitland Park — March at 10:30am at Church Street

– Morpeth: March at 10:45am at Campbells Store — Service at 11am at Morpeth Museum

NEWCASTLE

– Adamstown: Service at 8:30am at the WWI Memorial on Brunker Road

– Bar Beach: Service at 7:30am at Cooks Hill Surf Club

– Beresfield: Dawn Service at 5:45am at Cenotaph Memorial Park

– Hamilton: Service at 6am at Gregson Park

– Merewether: Dawn Service at 7am at Mitchell Park

– Newcastle: Dawn Service at 5am at Camp Shortland — March at 9:15am at Hunter Street near Newcommen Street — Service at 10am at Civic Park

– Wallsend: March at 5am at Wallsend Diggers — Dawn Service at 5:15am at Federal Park

PORT STEPHENS

– Karuah: March at 5:50am at Malcolm Road — Dawn Service at 6am at Memorial Park

– Medowie: March at 5:45am at Ferodale Road — Dawn Service at 6am

– Nelson Bay: Dawn Service at 5:20am at Apex Park — Main Service at 10:45am

– Raymond Terrace: March at 5:50am at Jacaranda Avenue — Dawn Service at Anzac Park — Main March at 10:30am — Main Service at 11am

– Seaham: March at 8:50am from Seaham Road — Main Service at 9am at the Knitting Circle Memorial

– Tilligerry: Dawn Service at 5:45am at Tilligerry RSL — March at 9:40am at the Avenue of the Allies Gateway — Main Service at Tilligerry RSL at 10am

SINGLETON

– Broke: Dawn Service at 5:45am at Broke War Memorial — Main Service at 10am at the War Memorial

– Bulga: Service at 11am at the War Memorial Gates

– Greta: Dawn Service at 5:30am at the Memorial Cenotaph — March at 9:30am at corner of Nelson Street and New England Highway

– Putty: Service at 10am at Putty Community Hall

– Singleton: Dawn Service at 5:30am at Burdekin Park — March at 10aqm at Ryan Avenue — Service at 10:30am at Burdekin Park

RAAF FLY PASTS

– 9:48am – Wangi Wangi RSL Club

– 9:49am – Belmont RSL

– 10am – Newcastle RSL

– 10:53am – Raymond Terrace ANZAC Park

– 10:55am – Tilligerry RSL

– 11:02am – Redhead Community War Memorial

– 11:10am – Nelson Bay RSL and Tea Gardens ANZAC Park

– 11:19am – Kurri Kurri Rotary Park

– 11:20am – Cessnock – Cessnock Cenotaph and Aberdare Veterans Memorial Park

– 1:30pm – Rathmines Catalina Association

TRANSPORT

Newcastle Transport will run additional bus, ferry and light rail services on ANZAC Day to help Novocastrians travel to and from the dawn service at Nobbys Beach and other commemorative events on the day.

From 3.28am, light rail services will run every 7.5 minutes and ferry services will operate every 20 minutes. There will be additional services on bus routes 11, 13, 14 and 23 from 3.20am.

There will be minor changes to bus services in the CBD during the ANZAC Day march. Buses will travel down Hunter and Scott Streets instead of King Street from 8am to noon.