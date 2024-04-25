New government building up and running in Maitland for 650 staff

Several state government departments are now all working out of one office in Maitland following a $13.8 million renovation.

The building on High Street has been transformed into a workplace hub capable of catering for up to 650 staff.

The new fit-out provides 5,500 square metres of work space across two floors, and more than 250 underground and street level car parking spaces

It is now home to the Regional NSW, Customer Service, and Planning, Housing and Infrastructure departments, with all three consolidated under one roof.

The trend is being seen across NSW as the government looks to cut costs and improve collaboration between agencies.