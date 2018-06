Kim and Brent chat about new movie “life of the party”, Hollywood stars looking gaunt, Weinstein court charges, Mariah Carey, and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Kim-Bauer-6062016.mp3

Image source CNN.com