Aging could become a thing of the past – Professor David Sinclair

Research by Professor David Sinclair from the university of Sydney has found what may be the holy grail of age reversal, which he thinks could be the biggest change in human development and we may the last generation living a short life with 150-200 years a real possibility, Brent finds out more on the research and asks what it can do to improve damaged organs and include making you young again.

Who is Professor David Sinclair.

David Sinclair, Ph.D. is a Professor at the School of Medicine at The University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, and co-founder and co-chief editor of the scientific journal Aging. He is also a Professor in the Genetic Department at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Laboratories for the Biological Mechanisms of Aging.

He obtained a BS and a Ph.D. at UNSW in Molecular Genetics with Ian Dawes, worked as a postdoctoral researcher at M.I.T. with Lenny Guarente, before being hired at Harvard Medical School in 1999. He was promoted to tenured Professor in 2008.

Dr. Sinclair’s awards include the Australian Commonwealth Prize, a Helen Hay Whitney Postdoctoral Award, a Special Fellowship from the Leukemia Society, a Ludwig Scholarship, a Harvard-Armenise Fellowship, an American Association for Aging Research Fellowship, the Ellison Medical Foundation Scholarship and Senior Fellowship, the Genzyme Outstanding Achievement in Biomedical Science Award, Teluride Technology Award, Innovator of the Year, a MERIT Award from the NIA, the Nathan Shock Award, the David Murdock-Dole Lectureship, Excellence in Teaching at Harvard Medical School, the Fisher Lectureship, the Denham Harman Research Award, the ASMR Medal (Australian Society for Medical Research).

He cofounded Sirtris Pharmaceuticals (Cambridge, MA; NASDAQ:SIRT), Genocea Biosciences (Cambridge, MA; NASDAQ:GNCA), OvaScience (Cambridge, MA; NASDAQ:OVAS), Cohbar and MetroBiotech and is a consultant for GlaxoSmithKline, InsideTracker, Metrobiotech, and Ovascience.

University role:

Conjoint Professor