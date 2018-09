A listener questioned Brent about how the polls reflect the country, so Brent asked Polls maker Jessica Elgood from IPSOS how they work, and how they get people to answer the polls, and how are they designed to give a balanced view of answers without bias.

Listen to the podcast here.

At Ipsos, we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society.

We make our changing world easier and faster

to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions.