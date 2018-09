Brent chats with local butcher Kevin Farnham from Farnhams butchers about all things meat, what are good cuts, how to bbq or cook them plus we get some insight into prices.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Kevin-Farnham-18092018.mp3

Support your local butchers and get the best meat and advice!

Wallsend Store

150 Nelson St, Wallsend NSW

Phone 49558747

or a visit Fletcher Shopping centre store