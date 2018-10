Today is time to plant up a festive display with flowers for Christmas, create your Christmas flower display with petunias , marigolds , salvia , new phlox *popstars* borders of allysum or lobelias , great for gardens , window boxes or baskets to hang , how to prepare and look after these to create something special for the festive period.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Gavin-11102018.mp3

