Healthy Living Guide with Brooke Longfield.

HEALTHY FOOD GUIDE AWARDS — The winners revealed!

Eye-catching packaging, dazzling nutrition claims and ‘superfood’ labels … finding healthy food products in the supermarket can sometimes feel impossible. So, they done the hard work for you. Each year HFG dietitians scan supermarket shelves for the most nutritious products for the Healthy Food Guide Awards. From flavoured yoghurts to breakfast cereal and snacks, meet the 2018 winners and finalists across 10 categories!