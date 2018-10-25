Gardening with Gavin

Gavin explains in the last two weeks he has had a lot of customers ask very similar questions ,like my gardenia/ murraya/ citrus leaves are going very yellow ,what can I do ?, my plants aren’t flowering ,is there something I can do ? some of my veges have white powder on there leaves whats wrong? Why is my hedge thin at the bottom! I want it bushy all the way not just at the top, how do I keep weeds out of my lawn , what can I do ? So Brent is given some answers.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Gavin-25102018.mp3

