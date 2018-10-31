The Winners of the Block 2018 – Hayden and Sara

The tide turned for the winners of the block who were given very hard situations and TOLD to change thier style by the judges several times, well the style appealed to the buyer who payed more for apartment 3 than either penthouse.. leading to after reserve profit of a whopping $502,000 and with an extra $100,000 for coming first, Sara and Hayden will be taking home $602,000 in total.

Other news is a new baby boy is on the way to fill the house of Hayden and Sara.

Congratulations to Hayden and Sara, and all the Block Winners!

