Member for Wallsend Sonia Horney talks to Brent about the governments sneaky way they got through the change to regulations as opposed to law to allow graves to be re-used after 25 years, and facilitates operators to charge more for perpetual graves.

Write to your state member to stop this by reversing the regulation!