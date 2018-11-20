What do you do if ????? – Paul Spinks

Paul Spinks gives some great advice when Brent ask if you are bitten by a snake what should you do?

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Paul-Spinks-20112018.mp3

About Paul

Paul is an Advanced Care Paramedic for Queensland Ambulance, and a Councillor for fifteen years. Prior to this, he worked in employment services and in a rehab, as a National Training Manager conducting self-development courses to some of the countries hardest hit. Paul also spent time as a commercial pilot and worked alongside the safety department of Qantas and Ansett, where he recognised the correlation between the development of an aircraft accident and the country’s ailing mental and physical health epidemic. His stories are taken from the treating chair of an Ambulance and cut straight to the core, so strap on your seatbelts and enjoy the ride!