Cashless Australia – Professor Richard Holden

Professor Richard Holden has studied and discusses with Brent about society becoming cashless with the new technologys and explains how quick it could happen.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Prof-Richard-Holden-3122018.mp3



Richard Holden is Professor of Economics

at UNSW Business School and academic co-lead of the UNSW Grand Challenge on Inequality.

Prior to that he was on the faculty at the University of Chicago and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He received a PhD from Harvard University, where he was a Frank Knox Scholar.

His research focuses on contract theory, organizational economics, law and economics, and political economy. He has written on topics including: network capital, political districting, the boundary of the firm, incentives in organizations, mechanism design, and voting rules.

Professor Holden has published in top general interest journals such as the the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the American Economic Review and the Review of Economic Studies.

He is currently editor of the Journal of Law and Economics, and is the founding director of the Herbert Smith Freehills Inititative on Law & Economics at UNSW.

He has been a Visiting Professor of Economics at the MIT Department of Economics and the MIT Sloan School of Management, Visiting Professor of Economics at the Harvard Economics Department, and Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School.

He is a Fellow of the Econometric Society and a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia.

His research has been featured in press articles in The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Economist, the New Republic, and the Daily Kos.

Professor Holden appears regularly as a media commentator, and has published opinion pieces in outlets including The Australian Financial Review, The Australian, The New York Times, and The New Republic. He also writes a weekly column analyzing global economic data called Vital Signs for The Conversation.