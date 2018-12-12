Brent Bultitude

BrexIT or BrexWONT – Dr Keith Suter

Dr Keith Suters explains more about the troubles in England over Mrs Mays plan for Brexit and backlash the government is facing.

http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

