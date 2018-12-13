Survive the work xmas party – Eve Ash

There are many work Christmas functions you may be invited to, and some times you need to consider its work related and not a night out with friends to be mischievous so some protocols should be remembered Eve Ash has some good advice to keep you on track.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Eve-Ash-13122018.mp3



https://eveash.com/

Eve is a dynamic speaker and keynote presenter who delivers the psychology of communication, relationships and success with fresh insights. She is a renowned international expert on creating a powerful culture at work where people are switched on and engaged.

Eve inspires everyone to develop a powerful mindset and enjoy learning. She delights in a challenging audience from CEOs to technical experts, retail sales people to medical professionals, and always gets brilliant feedback. She presents at events and on webinars.

Eve is CEO of Seven Dimensions a Melbourne based company she founded that produces the hilarious Los Angeles based comedy series Cutting Edge Communication Comedy Series starring Erin Brown and Emmy-award winning Kim Estes.

Eve trained as a vocational psychologist with the Australian government and created a wide range of successful resources with fellow psychologist Peter Quarry through their brand Ash.Quarry Productions.