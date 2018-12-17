Brent Bultitude Awarded Hero – Paramedic Darren Cauchi Mike JamesDecember 17, 2018 5:56 amDecember 17, 2018 Emergency service workers are always on duty, as paramedic Darren Cauchi explains after he was given an award,the Commissioner’s Conspicuous Service Medal on Friday at the NSW Ambulance awards ceremony. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Darren-Cauchi-17122018.mp3 Previous ArticleHoroscopes for the week ahead with Steve Murphy.