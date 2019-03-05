Brent Bultitude Trump’s Taxes under the microscope Global Directions Dr Keith Suter Dave CochraneMarch 5, 2019 3:01 amMarch 5, 2019 Global Directions, Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to talk about How U.S President Donald Trump”s wealth and taxes are under the microscope in the U.S. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-with-Dr-Keith-Suter-05032019.mp3 “Click” Below to Visit Dr Keith Suter Website: http://www.keithsuter.com/ Previous ArticleToxic subterranean fire burning at KooragangNext ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – March 4