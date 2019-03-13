Hunter Mum Caught Drink Driving During School Run

A Nelson Bay woman has been charged with high-range drink driving, after trying to pick her kids up from a local primary school.

Police were called to a school in Salamander Bay on Monday afternoon, when a teacher raised concerns about the welfare of a parent.

The 30-year-old woman was trying to collect her 6-year-old daughter, while her two-year-old son was also in the car at the time.

She tested positive to a road-side breath test and allegedly blew a reading of 0.252.

Her licence has now been suspended and a Child at Risk Notification has also been lodged.

She’s set to front Raymond Terrace Court on April 1st.