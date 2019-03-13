Woman Killed After Stabbing at Glendale

A major investigation is now underway, after a woman was stabbed to death at Glendale this morning.

Paramedics were called to a home on Stephens Avenue at around 11:30am, where they found a woman in her 20s suffering serious stab wounds to her neck, head and chest.

She was treated at the scene before she was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, where she later died.

A crime scene has now been established.

While police are reportedly searching for a suspect, who’s believed to be on the run.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock